Tales from the Coffeeshop: Does the wheeler-dealer Prez of the Rep have no pride?

PREZ NIK’s wheeler-dealer skills were presented in all their glory by the auditor-general Odysseas’ investigation into his use of private jets for his travels abroad.

Odysseas published two reports on Friday – one about the private jet travel and one about the 36 passports issued in 2015 to the extended family of the Saudi Arabian businessman that leased his company’s private jet to his buddy Nik at cut rates, the bill for which was picked up by the heirs of UK-based Cypriot billionaire Chris Lazari, who passed away in 2015.

In the citizenship report, Odysseas mentioned that the six main beneficiaries of the scheme – the businessman, his two brothers and three friends (wives and kids made up the numbers) – did not meet “the criteria in force on the date of the examination and consequently the citizenship application should have been rejected.”

What sort of prez would Nik have been if he could not do a small favour to a friend with loads of money, a company chartering jets and an interest in making investments in Kyproulla in partnership with local businessmen, using services of auditing firms, law firms, developers etc?

There was also political significance, as our foreign minister would say, to helping out a mega-wealthy Saudi Arabian at a time when we were trying to forge stronger ties with Riyadh. The fact there is now a Saudi embassy in Nicosia underlines the success of this policy.

THE TAXPAYER also benefited from the presidential wheeler-dealing. The Saudi Cypriot citizen’s company Jetstream Aviation Inc offered ridiculously low prices for the use of its Boeing 737 that was stationed in Larnaca, available to our prez whenever there was no direct flight to the place he wanted to go.

Suffice it to say that in the case of the trip to New York for the UN General Assembly last September the government paid Jetstream to fly Nik and his big entourage in the Boeing a paltry €60,000 for the return trip, whereas other airline companies from which prices were sought had asked for between €330,000 and €360,000, the prez said in his letter to Odysseas that was included in the report.

The total savings for the taxpayer derived from this wheeler dealing, the presidential palace said in its letter to the auditor-general was €3,583,339, explaining that €2,914,915 was paid by Chris Lazari’s heirs from 2016 to 2019, €592,099 was saved thanks to the Ryan Air prices charged by Jetstream Aviation for its private jet and €76,325 was saved through chartering tenders from Travelpass.

In short, media and politicians that made a fuss about the issue were malicious and ungrateful to complain about Nik’s travel arrangements considering they saved the taxpayer three-and-a-half million euro.

THE QUESTION of why a Saudi businessman would charter a private jet to our Prez at Ryan Air rates, probably at a loss, was answered in Odysseas’ report by reference to what the businessman had said last September when the issue of the trip to the Big Apple arose.

He had said he wanted to make a contribution to the Cyprus Republic and its people by charging 60 grand when the lowest offer received from other companies was 330 grand. According to the prez, he had also contributed 500 grand to the independent Social Support Agency.

As for the free trip in the Boeing to the Seychelles in the summer of 2018, when Nik took all his family on holiday there, it was a fortunate coincidence. The plane, stationed in Larnaca, was scheduled to go there to pick up the owner of Jetstream Aviation Inc, who was on holiday there with his family. He therefore offered Nik, because of their friendship, a free ride as the plane was going to the Seychelles anyway.

This did not explain why the jet then went back to the Seychelles from Larnaca to bring Nik and his family back, but who cares. It was an act of generosity resulting from a great friendship and true friends never expect payback for giving.

THE CHRIS Lazari connection in all this wheeler-dealing is a bit more difficult to comprehend. From 2016 to September 2019 the heirs of billionaire property developer reportedly picked up the prez’s private jet bills amounting to just under €3 million.

Chris Lazari passed away in 2015 but according to the presidency his heirs carried on picking up Nik’s private jet bills. In support of this claim, the presidency in its explanations to Odysseas cited a written statement made by Lazari to CNA in June 2014.

In this he said that “taking into account the economic situation of his country and wanting to practically show his support for the indefatigable efforts of his personal friend, the President of the Republic, within which framework emerges the need for more frequent trips abroad, decided to undertake the payment of the costs for use of a private jet when conditions make this necessary, as in the cases when there are no direct air links with Cyprus.”

He added that his friendship with Anastasiades went back decades and this “constitutes the only motive for my decision.” All his business activities were in the UK he said. There was also a written statement by Nik thanking Lazari for his “selfless support” to the government assuring him he would make use of this generosity in an “absolutely prudent manner.”

ALL THIS was in 2014, when our state had no money and it would have sparked an uproar if Nik was using the taxpayer’s euro for travel of private jets, but why did Lazari’s heirs carry on picking up the bills long after their father had passed away and the Republic’s economy had fully recovered?

In 2018 and 2019, when our economy was flying and the state recorded budget surpluses, Lazari’s heirs, according to the presidential palace, wasted €1.24 million of their fortune paying for private jets for Nik. Had their father signed some contract with the Republic to pay for the Prez’s private jets for as long as Nik was president?

Surely there were much worthier causes to spend their millions on than private jets for the president of a wealthy state that could easily afford to pay. If they wanted to help their father’s country why did they not donate their money to families living below the poverty line, offer scholarships to poor kids, victims of human trafficking or the Church?

Of course, it is their business how they spend their fortune but paying for someone’s private jet travel is a very unconventional form of charity.

THERE is another question here. Do we not undermine the prestige of our state and the standing of our government when we take handouts from wealthy individuals to cover the costs of our head of state’s trips abroad? Does the Prez of the Rep have no pride?

I am surprised the foreign ministry has not done anything to stop this bizarre practice which leads to the downgrading of the Republic. The arrangement however has one advantage. The auditor-general has no authority to investigate payments made by a private entity when they are in the form of a gift to the state.

WHEN football clubs donate money to a referee it is considered bribery and corruption as we found out from the Omonia president Stavros Papastavrou, who last Monday made a host of corruption allegations regarding Cyprus football.

Since he took over as head of Omonia, Papastavrou said “officials from other clubs or people involved in football proposed either to me or other members of Omonia to pay to win a match or pay off players or a referee.” He did not stop there. “Some, in fact, told us the total price for winning the championship or the cup, that is to pay in order to win a trophy.”

He refused to give names, claiming he needed assurances that those who spoke would be protected and the guilty parties would be prosecuted. He turned football corruption into a big topic, everyone joining in to give their views, including the chief of police, who said the investigations the force had carried out failed to find concrete evidence. This was understandable as nobody signs bribery contracts or declares illegal earnings to inland revenue.

Papastavrou set up a website for people to report corruption incidents and has offered rewards of up to 25 grand for anyone providing information.

I AM CONSIDERING posting my own allegations even though they date back to the seventies and eighties when Omonia was winning the league championship year after year without bribing anyone. There was another non-financial form of corruption back then.

Football clubs were divided into left-wing and right-wing, the former controlled by Akel. These included Alki, Ael, Salamina which always lost to Omonia as per party instructions. This meant Omonia always started the league with six wins in the bag. The right-wing clubs did not have any links to political parties and did not engage in these practices.

Seeing the success of Omonia from this political form of corruption they also started helping each other out, along political lines but not in as disciplined a way. No money was paid back then.

It was a more innocent form of corruption, something mentioned by former Uefa vice president Marios Lefkaritis on a radio show last week. He said in the old days a team might throw a match as a favour because the club presidents were friends and one club might have needed points to avoid relegation. Now it is all about money, he said nostalgically.

Friendship may still work for our prez’s trips abroad but in modern-day Cyprus football it counts for nothing – only money talks.



