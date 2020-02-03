February 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Akel and Disy leaders to hold TV debate on Thursday

By Staff Reporter02
Disy leader Averof Neophytou will go head to head with Akel leader Andros Kyprianou

The leaders of the two biggest political parties will hold a debate this week that will be broadcast live by all television stations, it was announced on Monday.

Ruling Disy’s Averof Neophytou and main opposition Akel leader Andros Kyprianou will go head to head on Thursday between 12.30pm and 1.45pm.

It will involve two rounds of questions on the Cyprus problem, energy matters, economy and internal administration.

The questions will be put to them by reporters from the island’s five national television stations.


Staff Reporter

Related posts

Opposition pounces on president over use of private jet

George Psyllides

High school students to abstain from school in exam protest

Staff Reporter

TV stations failing to cater for hearing and visually disabled, says ombudswoman

Jean Christou

Dali pupils’ plight prompts calls for stricter control of industrial plants

Jonathan Shkurko

Huge drop in municipal charges after local government reform, says minister

Jean Christou

Platform launched for footballers to report match fixing incidents anonymously

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign