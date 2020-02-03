February 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Anastasiades, Akinci to meet to discuss coronavirus measures

President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci at a recent event

President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci will meet on Monday to discuss the best ways to cooperate and the necessary measures to be taken against coronavirus.

According to a press release issued by the Presidency, Anastasiades and Akinci will meet at 7pm before a scheduled meeting of the bicommunal technical committee on Culture to be held in their presence at the Ledra Palace. They also agreed to convene the bicommunal technical committee on health issues.

“The President of the Republic held a telephone conversation with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci with the latter conveying his concerns over the dangers from the spread of coronavirus and the need for cooperation with a view to jointly take measures to protect the Cypriot people,” the Presidency said.

“The President”, the release added, “taking into account the duty for the protection of the Cypriot citizens, Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, and the need for taking the necessary measures to avert possible dangers from the spread of the virus, agreed with the Turkish Cypriot leader to convene the bicommunal Committee on Health.” The committee will meet at 6pm.

On Sunday one man who had travelled to China and has been isolated at Nicosia general hospital on suspicion of having the virus when a fever was detected at Larnaca airport was said not to have it. He and a close family member he was travelling with who had also been quarantined as a precaution were released.


The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

