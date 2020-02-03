February 3, 2020

Anorthosis maintain lead, AEL win Limassol derby

AEL beat Apollon 2-0 at the Tsirion in the big match of the weekend in Limassol

Anorthosis maintained their lead at the top of the Cyprus football standings after beating Doxa 3-0 on Saturday.

Goals from Giorgos Galitsios, Nikolaos Kaltsas and recent signing from Omonia Demetris Christofi helped secure the three points for Temur Ketsbaia’s men.

Anorthosis currently have 29 points, one more than Omonia, with one game in hand.

Omonia beat Olympiakos Nicosia 2-0 away on Saturday thanks to a Matt Derbyshire brace. The English striker has scored ten league goals so far.

On Sunday, Apoel overtook Apollon in the table after winning their game against Nea Salamis thanks to a late goal scored by Lucas Souza.

Paired with Apollon’s 2-0 loss in the Limassol derby against AEL, it means that the current champions are now third with 34 points, two more than Apollon.

Elsewhere, Pafos earned an important 3-0 away win at fellow strugglers Ethnikos Achnas on Saturday.

Tonight, Enosis will take on AEK Larnaca at Tasos Markou Stadium in Parali


