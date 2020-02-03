February 3, 2020

Cablenet’s Fiberpower® network has been selected as the network of choice for the Cyprus Government Internet Network

On 22nd July 2019, Cablenet was awarded the tender for Broadband Layer 3 VPN services for the Government Internet Network (GIN) by the Department of Information Technology Services (DITS). The scope of work for this tender included the installation, configuration, commissioning and support of the network at 81 government locations around Cyprus, including the Presidential Palace, the House of Parliament, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Interior and many others.

The services provided as part of the GIN, offers DITS an extremely flexible and scalable architecture that can scale up to thousands of sites and virtual private networks (VPN). The VPN service allows any-to-any connectivity between the sites of the network and supports tight service-level agreements (SLA) with fast failover (fast reroute) and guaranteed bandwidth. In addition the service allows for optimal utilization of network bandwidth. The installation of all services was successfully completed on 19th December 2019.

Mr. Nicolas Shiacolas, CEO of Cablenet, commented: “As Cablenet we are very proud to offer our next generation network services to the Department of Information Technology Services, which in turn will provide services to the most important government services around Cyprus. With Cablenet’s next generation network which offers fiberpower® speeds, the government services can rest assured that they will be provided with an enhanced and uninterrupted user experience.”

The acting Director of the Department of Information Technology Services, commented: “Cablenet’s network will allow DITS to offer enhanced, secure and reliable services to the various ministries, which will be a key enabler to the government’s digital transformation”.

 


