February 3, 2020

Dali pupils’ plight prompts calls for stricter control of industrial plants

By Jonathan Shkurko00
A previous protest by pupils and parents in Dali

The issue of pollution near a primary school in Dali will be discussed in parliament on February 12, the speaker of the House committee on education Kyriakos Hatzigiannis said on Monday.

Dali primary school teachers and pupils have demanded to be transferred to other schools citing the pollution in the area caused by two asphalt plants.

The school is surrounded by five industrial zones, but the main problem appears to be the production of asphalt.

Hatzigiannis visited the school on January 31 and also met with Dali mayor Leontios Kallenos and the school’s parents’ association.

“Thousands of chemicals are released when manufacturing asphalt with fuel oil, and science tells us they can cause different types of cancer,” the school’s parents’ association chairman Kyriakos Kyriakou said.

“The only way for the problem to be resolved is for the two asphalt plants to relocate”

Kyriakou added that some parents have complained about their children having breathing problems.

The Green Party said it will propose a law that will regulate the implementation of plants in residential areas in Cyprus on February 7.

With the proposal, the Greens are calling for a stricter control on the environment.

“Our goal is to prevent, reduce and control the fumes coming from plants that harm people,” a statement published by the party said.

“In many areas throughout Cyprus, such as Kato Moni, Parekklisia, Pyrgas, Aradippou, Orounta, Dali and Ayios Sila, residents are suffering because of intense industrial activities.

The party said Dali residents had every right to be outraged.

“Fresh air is a basic right, not a luxury, and we believe that the health of the people of Dali is non-negotiable.”


