February 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Five Syrian migrants picked up after crossing through Louroutzina

By Annette Chrysostomou00
The reception centre in Kokkinotrimithia

Police found five Syrian migrants on Sunday evening who had entered the republic from the north near Louroutzina in the Nicosia district.

The men were picked up at 9.40pm by a police patrol on the road from Koshi to Athienou and taken to Athienou police station where they were recorded.

They were then transferred to the Kokkinothrimithia reception centre.


