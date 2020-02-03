Halloumi trademark officially restored in UK

Lost for 18 months, Halloumi’s trademark has been restored after an embarrassing mistake by the commerce ministry in 2018.

On Monday, the ministry announced that the UK Intellectual Property Office website on January 31, 2020 published the re-registration of the “Halloumi’ trademark, following an application submitted by the ministry in May 2018.

It said the re-registration of the trademark was an important development, as it ensured the continued upward trend of the exports of the traditional product to the United Kingdom, irrespective of any developments with Brexit.

“The re-registration of the ‘Halloumi’ brand in the UK corrects a serious mistake made by the commerce ministry and ensures Cyprus’ exports continue to rise”, Commerce Minister Yiorgos Lakkotrypis told the press on Monday.

He also said there would be a meeting at the Presidential Palace on February 5 to discuss the issue, chaired by President Nicos Anastasiades.

The trademark was lost due to the government’s failure to mount a challenge and dispatch the necessary paperwork within the set deadline after British-based company, John & Pascalis Ltd, filed three separate applications on December 22, 2017 to invalidate or revoke the trademark.

Cyprus had applied to register the trademark on December 22, 1990 and it was registered on February 22, 2002 as “Cheese made from sheep’s and/or goat’s milk; cheese made from blends of cow’s milk.”

In March 2019 the British High Commission tweeted that 12,000 tonnes of halloumi is eaten in Britain a year, weighing in on the importance of Britain as the largest single export market for the cheese.

While the bureaucratic blunder which saw Cyprus lose its trademark in the UK 18 months ago has now been reversed, the battle for halloumi rages on.

Cyprus has once again managed to protect “halloumi” as a trademark in the UK, but across the EU there is a wider contest for it to gain a Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) – the same protection which Champagne, Roquefort and Brandy enjoy.

Since Champagne is a protected product, it may only be produced and sold under the name if it comes from the region of Champagne in France. Other imitations produced outside of Champagne are often sold as sparkling wine. However, some countries do not respect or recognise the protected status of goods.

And while there would be clear benefits from Cyprus’ battle in the EU to gain a PDO for halloumi, there are also strict limitations that accompany the privilege of producing the cheese.

In November 2019 producers warned that if the European Commission were to approve Cyprus’ PDO application, it would destroy the cheese-making industry worth more than €200 million in exports a year.

The PDO is supposed to be a way of protecting a product that is quintessentially Cypriot from foreign competitors. Instead, producers say, it is likely to herald the demise of Cypriot halloumi.

Strict specifications for halloumi production would make it very difficult for businesses to meet the criteria.

Some are impossible: the file stipulates five types of plants the animals should graze on. Three of these plants are protected species.



