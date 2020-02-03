February 3, 2020

Hearing into speeder who posted it online adjourned

By Annette Chrysostomou

The hearing of a 23-year-old man who admitted to posting a video on social media indicating he was driving at the speed of 180km/h on Sunday was adjourned until Thursday on Monday morning.

The hearing was postponed after the man asked for time to a appoint a lawyer.

He was charged on Sunday after admitting he posted a video of his dashboard showing he was speeding.

The incident took place at around 3:50pm on Saturday on the Larnaca-Paralimni highway.

The 23-year-old took the video on his mobile phone while driving. He was called to the Larnaca police station on Sunday where he admitted to reckless driving, speeding and filming while driving.


