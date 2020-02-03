February 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

High school students to abstain from school in exam protest

By Staff Reporter00
Students leaving classes in an earlier protest

Public school pupil union Psem called for a 24-hour abstention from classes on Wednesday, as part of measures against the government’s decision to implement four-monthly exams in high schools.

The measure followed a referendum among students on January 29 in which the overwhelming majority voted in favour of stepping up measures against the education ministry’s decision.

In a written statement, Psem said pupils have been expressing their unwavering opposition to the exams for the past three years, as it stressed the need to escalate measures due to the lack of dialogue with the ministry.

The union said it had submitted its proposals to the minister and despite receiving assurances that they would be discussed, he has so far ignore the student movement.

 


Staff Reporter

Related posts

TV stations failing to cater for hearing and visually disabled, says ombudswoman

Jean Christou

Dali pupils’ plight prompts calls for stricter control of industrial plants

Jonathan Shkurko

Huge drop in municipal charges after local government reform, says minister

Jean Christou

Platform launched for footballers to report match fixing incidents anonymously

Jonathan Shkurko

Private clinics sign initial agreement over Gesy

Gina Agapiou

Cyprus halloumi trademark officially restored in UK (Updated)

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign