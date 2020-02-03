February 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Is the Cyprus judicial system beyond reproach?

By CM Reader's View00
The European Court of Human Rights

Whatever the outcome, and I realise we only know what we are being told about this case, it seems the Cyprus judicial system/government appear to believe they are beyond reproach and the people should trust them.

The victim here appeared to be willing to do his duty in order to work here.

He had what may have been a useful degree, was willing to obey the laws although he was not a home grown Cypriot.

Which of these made his untimely death not worth following up, or was it because Cypriot experts can never be wrong even if others disagree? I wish the lady well with her struggle.

OJ

Small victory in 15-year fight


