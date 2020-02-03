February 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Israeli flight diverts to Larnaca after passenger falls ill

By Gina Agapiou00
Larnaca Airport

An Israeli flight diverted to Larnaca airport on Monday after a passenger lost consciousness on board.

Departing from Tel Aviv for Prague, the pilot of a D’Or International Airlines’ flight had to land at Larnaca after a 63-year-old female passenger passed out.

The aircraft landed at 8.35am following the green light from the Larnaca control tower.

An ambulance was called and the woman was taken to Nicosia General. The flight then continued on to Prague.


