February 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Led lights to save Strovolos nearly €600,000 over eight years 

By Gina Agapiou00

The replacement of 10,000 street lights with Led bulbs in Strovolos has started, and the municipality is expected to save up to 66 per cent in energy costs.

The old street lights started being replaced following an agreement with the Electricity Authority.

The new system will offer better lighting which will increase traffic safety and is more economical and environmentally friendly with energy savings exceeding 66 per cent, according to the municipality’s announcement.

“It is estimated the municipality will save €590,000 during the eight-year warranty period of the new lights, which also covers their maintenance,” the announcement said.

The project is expected to finish in the next two months.


