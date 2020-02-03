February 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Migrant boat spotted off Cavo Greco

By Gina Agapiou00

A vessel with around 80 migrants was spotted on Monday off Cape Greco on the island’s south-east coast.

Police received information early in the morning through the coast guard about a ten to 12 metres-long vessel sailing some 20 nautical miles northeast of Cavo Greco.

The boat appears to be carrying about 80 people.

Port police and civil defence as well as an ambulance service were called to accompany the vessel to Larnaca port where it was expected to arrive before 1pm.


