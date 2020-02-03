February 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Mple to perform live in Nicosia

By Eleni Philippou00

Mple is one of the most popular bands in Greece and Cyprus and this February will return to the island for a special live performance in Nicosia.

With seven albums and a dozen of sold-out shows, Mple have established themselves as one of the longest and most esteemed bands of the Greek music scene. Their sound is unique and their songs have managed to withstand the decades. Giorgia, the frontwoman and lead singer of the band, is known for her dynamic stage presence and powerful voice and their show on February 16 at RED. Music Stage, promises to deliver.

Giorgia will be accompanied by Giorgos Papapostolou, the composer and founder of the band, along with Panos Papazoglou on the guitar. This performance is a special unplugged show, yet Mple is still expected to deliver a high energy, passionate set, whether that’s with rock-infused tunes or soft ballads.

 

Mple Live

Popular Greek band performs live. February 16. RED. Music Stage, Nicosia. 9.30pm. Tickets are €20 and can be purchased from www.tickethour.com.cy or via acs courier. Remember that the concert will take place at RED’s new venue on October 28 Street in Engomi. Tel: 99-059257


Related posts

Cats and dogs focus of Valentine’s events

Alix Norman

When the climate crisis meets art

Eleni Philippou

Film review: The Gentlemen ***

Preston Wilder

Music from Crete, Ireland and Cyprus

Eleni Philippou

Soundscapes of the World with the Mestizo Sax Quartet

Eleni Philippou

Adrenaline-pumped huskies and severed toe cocktails – Canada’s frozen north is truly bizarre

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign