February 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Scotland was never an EU member as an individual member

By CM Reader's View00
Supporters of the Scottish National Party

Like the whinging Scottish National Party remoaners the author displays ignorance.

Scotland was only in the EU as part of the UK as a whole. It was never there as an individual member. If the independence referendum had been won, Scotland would have been out of the EU, presumably ‘dragging’ itself out?

But the independence referendum was lost. In the EU referendum 1.6m out of a Scottish voting electorate of 4m voted for the U.K. to remain.

The DEVIL, the deep blue sea and Scotland, Palestine and Cyprus

 


