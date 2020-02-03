February 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Thief caught red-handed in middle of burglary

By Gina Agapiou00

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Monday on suspicion of burglary and theft in Larnaca.

The young man was caught red handed when police spotted him around 5am outside a shop in Ormidia.

The glass of the back door of the shop was broken and the suspect was found with €1,768 in his possession for which he could not provide sufficient explanation.


