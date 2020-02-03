February 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Two arrested and two sought after Limassol burglary

By Gina Agapiou00

Two men were arrested late on Sunday while two more are wanted after allegedly stealing almost €3,000 worth of jewellery and alcohol from a Limassol house.

The house alarm went off around 9pm on Sunday in a residence in Ayios Tychonas while the owners of the house were abroad.

A private guard arrived at the scene, spotted three men walking out of the house and started chasing them, police said. The suspects managed to escape, leaving behind them a bag filled with alcoholic drinks.

A woman parked outside the house in a rented car also drove away when she saw the guard.

Police were called and after they checked the area, they spotted two of the suspects, aged 44 and 30, who were identified by the guard.

The rented car was found abandoned in a parking lot and an arrest warrant was issued for the female driver.

After further investigations, police concluded the burglars stole jewellery and liquor worth €2,825 in total.

Police identified the third man, expecting an arrest warrant to be issued against him.

The burglars are suspected to have come from abroad.


