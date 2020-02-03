February 3, 2020

Two remanded in connection with bakery robbery in Larnaca

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Larnaca court

The Larnaca district court on Monday issued a four-day remand against two men aged 24 and 30, accused of allegedly robbing a bakery in Larnaca on January 27.

The court heard that at about 12.45pm on that day, two men wearing scarves that covered their faces, entered the bakery in Larnaca town and demanded money from an employee threatening him with a knife.

They eventually stole €300 before fleeing.

After speaking to two witnesses, police arrested the pair who were living in an abandoned building in Larnaca.


