February 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Life & Style

Why fashion has fallen in love with the dark romance trend

By CM Guest Columnist01
PA File Photo of on the catwalk during the Christopher Kane Autumn/Winter 2019 London Fashion Week show. Ian West/PA Photos.

By Katie Wright

life and styleThe most surprising fashion icon referenced on the autumn/winter catwalks? It’s got to be Wednesday Addams, whose trademark ebony pigtails and pallid complexion were seen at the Prada show.

“There is a dark romance in danger,” was one of several quotes used to describe the collection on the brand’s Instagram account, and Prada wasn’t the only label going goth for AW19.

But this trend is about more than just all-black-everything – it’s about the juxtaposition of dark and light.

At Valentino, black leather cocktail dresses and lace jumpsuits were shown alongside elegant red carpet-worthy gowns emblazoned with stylised rose prints.

The Queen of Flowers was a recurring theme throughout fashion week, from the bright silk buds that hung droopily from dresses at Prada, to the sizeable shoulders crafted to look like roses at Alexander McQueen.

Black lace was popular at London Fashion Week too. Christopher Kane delivered his usual off-kilter glamour with lace body tops and puff-sleeve dresses, while at Erdem, ladylike silk pencil skirts were given an injection of sex appeal with see-through panels acting as a windowpane for lace tights.

Simone Rocha, whose aesthetic most seasons could be described as dark glamour, gave us sumptuous silk dresses, plus mile upon mile of black tulle, and at Shrimps, the Wednesday Addams look continued with floral collared dresses.

So how do you take this trend from the runway to real life? One shortcut is to pair a Victoriana-style black dress with a pair of chunky boots, a la the Prada models.

Since this trend is about contrasts, try pairing a leather skirt or pinafore dress with a lacy top.

Of course, it’s going to involve a lot of black, but you can nod to the designers’ rose obsession with hints of fuchsia and petal prints. Likewise, achieve a softer silhouette with a swishy midi skirt.

Black pigtails aren’t essential to complete the look, nor is an ashen complexion. In fact, a bright red lip is the perfect finishing touch for an outfit that’s all about dark drama.


