Cancer deaths in Cyprus low in comparison to EU averages  

Cyprus has the lowest number of deaths from cancer among EU member states, the latest Eurostat figures show.

According to the 2016 statistics, Hungary recorded the highest death rate from cancer per 100,000 inhabitants among the countries at 345. High per capita rates from cancer were also registered in Croatia at 334, and Slovenia with 309.

By contrast, low death rates from cancer were recorded in a number of Mediterranean and Nordic countries. The lowest rate was recorded in Cyprus with 194 deaths from cancer per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Finland (220) and Malta (221).

Across the European Union, there were 257 deaths from cancer per 100,000 in 2016 on average.

Over the period from 2011 to 2016, the death rate has fallen slowly but steadily, from 266 deaths from cancer per 100,000 inhabitants in 2011 to 257 in 2016.

In Cyprus, it has remained roughly the same over this time period. In 2011 the number was 194, the same as five years later.

Almost 1.2 million people died from cancer in the European Union in 2016. Cancer was responsible for over one quarter (26 per cent) of all deaths recorded in the EU.

Men were more affected than women. Cancer caused 29 per cent of deaths in men and around 23 per cent in women in 2016. Fatal cancers caused 288,900 deaths among people younger than 65 years in the EU, corresponding to 37 per cent of all deaths in this age group, and less than one quarter (878 800 deaths, 23 per cent) of all deaths among those aged 65 and above.

The main cause of fatal cancers in 2016 was lung cancer for men and breast cancer for women.

The figures were published on the occasion of World Cancer Day, marked every year on February 4.

According to the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), 2020 marks the midway point of the 3-year ‘I Am and I Will’ cancer prevention campaign.

“I Am and I Will’ is an empowering call-to-action urging for personal commitment and represents the power of individual action taken now to impact the future,” UICC stated.

“World Cancer Day aims to save millions of preventable deaths each year by raising awareness and education about cancer, pressing governments and individuals across the world to take action against the disease.”



