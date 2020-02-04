February 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

European academic rankings does not justify students having a say in education matters

By CM Reader's View05

If the students were at the top of the European league for academic achievement, then they might have some justification for their actions.

But alas, they linger at or near the bottom of the league and it would appear they need all the exams they can get to rise out of the quagmire.

In mitigation the standard of teacher is not helping either, where ‘bolshy behaviour by teaching unions is aped by the students, to cover up for their mediocrity’.

AB

Our View: Education minister must take a firm stand against the lunacy of students


