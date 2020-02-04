February 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Items worth €1,500 stolen in Pyla burglary

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Police are investigating the theft of items worth €1,500 from an apartment in the tourist area of Pyla.

A 33-year-old man reported to police at 7.30pm on Monday that unknown persons had stolen a mobile phone and jewellery worth €1,500 in total.

The flat has no security camera and the items are not covered by insurance.

Police announced they would look into CCTV footage from the area in an attempt to identify the thieves.


Related posts

Open call for short films

Eleni Philippou

Government makes second attempt to reform civil service

George Psyllides

Leaders promise to work together over coronavirus

George Psyllides

Government agrees to change status of contract civil service staff

George Psyllides

Bicommunal exhibition of returned art a ‘symbol of peace’

Jonathan Shkurko

Akel and Disy leaders to hold TV debate on Thursday

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign