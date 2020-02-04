Japanese pianist at The Shoe Factory

February 4, 2020

Right in the heart of old Nicosia, The Shoe Factory continues to offer evenings of quality music, usually focusing on the classical genre, and will this month hold a piano recital on Valentine’s Day.

Multi-award winning Japanese pianist Tomoki Sakata is the star of the night and he is set to perform an exciting programme of works by Mozart, Beethoven, Schumann, Ravel and Messiaen. Sakata became an international sensation when, at the age of 19, he reached the top six finalists in the prestigious Van Cliburn Competition in 2013.

His talent and passion for the piano continued to receive praise as he won several international prizes ever since including the First Prize along with six special prizes at the International Franz Liszt Piano Competition in Budapest and the First Prize and the Audience Prize in the Kissingen Piano Olympics in Germany.

The pianist has appeared in major concert venues throughout the world and has performed with some of the world’s leading orchestras including Staatskapelle Halle, Fort Worth Symphony, Hungarian Radio Symphony and Tokyo Philharmonic under the baton of such conductors as Leonard Slatkin, Alexander Lazarev, Vladimír Válek, Howard Griffiths.

Music is a path he took on from a very young age. Born in Nagoya, Japan in 1993, Tomoki Sakata started piano lessons at the age of five and began improvising and composing at the age of six. Now at 27, he is heading to Cyprus for a single performance at The Shoe Factory.

 

Tomoki Sakata

Piano recital by Japanese musician. February 14. The Shoe Factory, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Tel:22-663871


