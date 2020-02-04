Limassol will become a green, friendly and smart city says mayor

Limassol will be turned into a friendly, green and smart city for citizens and businesses, mayor Nicos Nicolaides said on Tuesday presenting a report for 2017-2019 highlighting completed projects, ongoing projects and various actions regarding social policy, culture and sports by the municipality.
Limassol continues to grow at an ever-increasing rate, he said, noting that “by our choice, development is directed to the whole of the municipality, is universal, is directed to all social strata and all districts of the city, but also to the wider urban area of Limassol.”
Referring to completed construction works, Nicolaides mentioned the project connecting the coastal avenue with Franklin Roosevelt avenue.
Regarding culture, he mentioned the completion of projects such as the Limassol municipal arts centre and the municipal university library, the renovation of public squares, but also the upgrading of the fountain at the Ayios Nicolaos roundabout.
Ongoing projects include co-financed projects, such as the redevelopment of Anayenisis Square and Misiaouli and Kavazoglou streets, the restoration of municipal housing, the creation of a ‘green walk’ in the area of Ayios Antonios, the expansion of the Garilli linear park, the new adult engagement centre and the entrepreneurship and innovation centre.
On projects in neighbourhoods, he said that the major renovation work of the historic centre of Ayia Fyla is starting, while in the Ayia Fyla sporting area, the first ‘environmental neighbourhood’ is in the process of being implemented.
In the 30-page report, Nicolaides also referred to the municipality’s plans for refurbishing city landmarks such as Heroes square and the public gardens, and the creation of a Limassol carnival museum.
The municipality will this year also launch construction work for projects to prevent flooding, which are expected to resolve problems which have plagued the city for decades.
He touched on issues of the homeless and affordable housing, mentioning the establishment of a support and reintegration centre.
The important distinction of Limassol as ‘European sports city 2020’ was another topic of his presentation.