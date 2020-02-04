February 4, 2020

Open call for short films

The 10th International Short Film Festival of Cyprus will be back this October and organisers the Ministry of Education and the Rialto Theatre have made a call for new entries.

Until June 1, 2020, fiction, documentaries, experimental, student and animation short films not exceeding 25 minutes in length can be submitted for participation in the festival’s competition sections.

Cypriot films compete for both the International and the National awards given by the ministry. Cypriot directors who live and work in Cyprus or abroad are eligible to submit their work. The right to participate is reserved to films being screened for the first time in Cyprus.

Submissions can be entered via the shortfilmdepot.com and filmefreeway.com platform by the beginning of the summer before the festival takes place in Limassol on October 10 to 16. A five-member international jury will award the prizes to the films competing in the National & International Competition sections.

In its 10th edition, the annual festival stays true to its objective of promoting the cinematographic art by presenting a diverse programme of short films from around the globe, as well as showcasing the work of talented filmmakers who successfully use creative cinematic language forms and effectively tell a story in a short film. The festival’s aim is to promote and propagate short films and to develop a spirit of friendship and cooperation among filmmakers.

There are several rules and regulations to abide by to have an eligible film such as that films in the competition should be Cyprus premieres and must have been completed after January 1, 2019. For further details regarding the ISFFC rules and regulations, as well as to submit your film, visit www.moec.gov.cy (Announcements) and www.isffc.com.cy.

 

Open Call for Short Films

Call for entries for the 10th International Short Film Festival of Cyprus. Deadline: June 1, 2020. Information on www.moec.gov.cy(Announcements) and www.isffc.com.cy.


