February 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
School news

Pascal School Larnaca creates its own space centre

By Press Release01
The station will allow students to experience a real mission to space

Pascal English School Larnaca is proud to announce the creation and establishment of Pascal Space Centre, one of the most advanced educational satellite stations in Europe. The ground-breaking station will allow primary and secondary school students to experience a real mission to space, as they will design and launch their own microsatellite and interact live with astronauts from the International Space Station.

Pascal Space Centre is dedicated to nano-satellites, operating in VHF, C-Band, L-Band, S-Band and U-Band frequencies. It will facilitate the country’s access to space communication, making Pascal English School Larnaca a true pioneer in this field.

The school will also attempt to create Cyprus’ first satellite, while the educational activities of the space station will be specially designed to help primary and secondary school students develop a deeper understanding for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Education.

The inauguration of the Pascal Space Centre will take place on Wednesday February 5 at 5.30pm on the premises of Pascal English School Larnaca. Additionally, visitors during the Pascal English School Larnaca open day, which will take place on Saturday, February 15 at 3pm, will also have the opportunity to tour the space centre and learn more about its activities.

 


Related posts

High school students to abstain from school in exam protest

Staff Reporter

Teachers who do not speak English, French or German ‘unfairly treated’

Gina Agapiou

Students vote to strike over new exam system

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Institute offering exciting master’s in digital cultural heritage

Press Release

Lecture on ethics in research (update)

Press Release

English School: information evening

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign