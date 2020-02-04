Police chief calls for EU solidarity in stemming irregular migration

Police Chief Kypros Michaelides on Tuesday said Cyprus needed EU solidarity in combatting irregular migration as this was the only way to effectively manage the phenomenon.
Michaelides was speaking at a joint news conference with the Executive Director of Europol Catherine De Bolle who is on a visit to Cyprus to discuss and exchange views on a host of topics.
In his statement to media, Michaelides said the challenges being faced in the field of security and in the fight against crime had no borders.
He cited cross-border crime, organised crime, human trafficking and the threat of terrorism. “Cross-border crime is taking on new forms, threatening all European societies and requiring closer cooperation than ever before by member states,” he said.
An issue of growing concern, which was at the centre of his meeting with De Bolle was the flow of uncontrolled migration by sea and along the buffer zone in Cyprus.
“Migration is one of the issues that most European societies are concerned about, but most of the pressure is on the countries of the European south,” Michaelides said. “Among them, Cyprus, especially in the last three years, is facing increased and disproportionate flows.” He added that in 2019 alone, the stream reached a record high, resulting in more than 12,000 new asylum applications.
“For the effective management of irregular migration, we need the solidarity of the rest of the European Union, because only in this way can we be effective in managing the flows,” Michaelides said.
He said Cyprus’ EU membership and its institutional cooperation with Europol had given the police multiple opportunities to combat illegality through the exchange of information, in the organisation of joint missions, in the implementation of legal assistance, in the training of police officers and in leveraging expertise.
But increased migratory flows were “also inevitably linked to issues of public order and security”. “They also relate to our cooperation with Europol on access to and exchange of information, the decisive fight against trafficking, early warnings and the fight against terrorism.”
“I would like to emphasise emphatically that only with the cooperation of the member states of Europe and of the whole international community can the goals of international peace, justice, security and prosperity be achieved,” he concluded.
