February 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Senior US energy official due in Cyprus on Tuesday 

By Jean Christou
File photo: US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Francis Fannon (right) with Energy Minister Giorgos Lakkotrypis (Christos Theodorides)

US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Francis Fannon is due in Cyprus on Tuesday for a round of contacts with Cypriot officials.

During his three-day Fannon will meet the foreign and energy ministers, Nicos Christodoulides and Yiorgos Lakkotrypis respectively to discuss the situation in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

On Wednesday, Fannon will attend a meeting of the Cyprus, Greece, Israel and US Energy Planning Working Group established by a decision taken at the first-ever Energy Ministerial Conference by the four countries, which took place last August in Athens. The group discussed preparedness and response to emergencies related to offshore oil and gas activities.

Lakkotrypis and Fannon will meet on the sidelines of Wednesday’s meeting, and the US official will meet Christodoulides on Thursday before leaving the island.


