February 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Business

Slight increase in new loans in Cyprus in 2019

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00

New loans to corporations and households amounted to €3.19 billion in 2019 marking a slight annual increase attributed to large corporate credit of over €1 million.

According to data released on Tuesday, the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC), with the exclusion of renegotiated loans, said new loans in 2019 amounted to €3,194 million, up 1.61 per cent or €51 million compared to the year before.

Total new loans, including renegotiated loans, amounted to €3.77 billion compared to €3,48 billion in 2018.

Following the financial crisis in 2013, new loans rose to $3.23 billion in 2017, the highest figures since December 2014, when the CBC began collecting data on pure new loans.


