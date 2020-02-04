February 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Energy

Two individuals added to sanctions list against Turkish drilling

By Elias Hazou

Two individuals were on Tuesday added to the EU’s sanctions list in connection with Turkey’s illegal activities in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone by the European Council’s Working Party of Foreign Relations Counsellors (Relex).

The proposal by Relex is set to be approved by the Council at its next session, the Cyprus News Agency reported.

The Relex working party deals with legal, financial and institutional issues of the Common Foreign and Security Policy. Its priorities include: sanctions, EU crisis management operations, EU special representatives, financing of external activities, and non-proliferation.

The European Council adopted a decision on sanctions against Turkey on November 11, 2019.

It instructs EU member countries to ban entry or transit of individuals and companies involved in the support or planning of drilling operations or any individual or company associated with them.

Secondly, they will freeze the financial assets of individuals and companies involved in drilling.

 


