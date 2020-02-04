February 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two men jailed after pills found in their suitcases

By Jonathan Shkurko00

The Larnaca district court sentenced two Indian nationals to one year each in jail on Tuesday after police found a large quantity of medicines in their suitcases during a check at Larnaca airport last November.

A total of 3,923 pills were found in the two men’s suitcases.

The two men, aged 30 and 37, admitted to the unlawful supply, import and possession of controlled drugs.

 


