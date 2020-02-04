February 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Wide ranging meeting between president and Diko leader

By Jean Christou00
Photo: Christos Theodorides

President Nicos Anastasiades on Tuesday met Diko leader Nicolas Papadopoulos, discussing various issues from the Cyprus problem to corruption in football.

Speaking after the meeting, Papadopoulos told reporters the meeting was part of the president’s regular contacts with party leaders. “I had the chance with the president to discuss the latest developments on the Cyprus problem and also other issues for which he is seeking the support of Diko,” said Papadopoulos.

“There are areas where we agree and others where we disagree. However, we are ready to discuss issues for the good of the country and express our concerns.”

The Diko leader said topics of discussions included the president’s use of a Saudi private jet, the citizenship by investment scheme, public service and other reforms, and corruption in football.

Government Spokesman Kyriakos Kousios said after the meeting the president had raised issues of current affairs with Papadopoulos and that the Diko leader had expressed his concerns.


Related posts

Anastasiades sends phone-tapping bills back to House

George Psyllides

Two men jailed after pills found in their suitcases

Jonathan Shkurko

‘Children’s rights violated when not allowed to vote for strike’

Jonathan Shkurko

‘Epidemics know no borders’

Gina Agapiou

Driver loses his licence as new measures kick in

Nick Theodoulou

Court case seeking state compensation for refugees’ financial losses after invasion starts

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign