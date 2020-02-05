February 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Turkey

Eleven dead, others trapped under avalanche in eastern Turkey

By Reuters News Service044
Turkish soldiers and locals try to rescue people trapped under avalanche in Bahcesaray in Van province, Turkey, February 5, 2020, in this still image taken from video. Ihlas News Agency (IHA) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. TURKEY OUT.

Eleven people died after an avalanche hit eastern Turkey on Wednesday, the local hospital said, while the Turkish interior minister was quoted as saying 7-12 people were still trapped under the snow.

Meki Arvas, mayor of a district in the eastern province of Van, was quoted by broadcaster NTV as saying a team of 300 people had been working to rescue people trapped under an earlier avalanche on Tuesday, when a second snowslide occurred.

In a statement, the Interior Ministry said 30 people had been rescued.


