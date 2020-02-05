February 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

CFA looking into having foreign refs for regular season fixtures

By Jonathan Shkurko0135
File photo

The Cyprus football association (CFA) is contemplating inviting foreign referees to officiate certain regular season fixtures, the Cyprus Mail has learned.

According to a CFA source, the association was studying the possibility of having foreign referees in certain games before the playoffs.

Last week, the CFA confirmed it had decided to use foreign referees after the latest claims and complaints about the officiating standards.

CFA boss Giorgos Koumas met with the referee association and confirmed “the decision of the CFA’s executive committee to invite foreign referees to officiate league games.”

The CFA is under pressure to clean up the island’s football after several notices had been received recently from European governing body Uefa suggesting match fixing.

In the past decade, the CFA had received over 80 notices of suspicious betting activity, mostly in Asia.

“We still need to check their availability, but I can confirm that there is a concrete possibility of bringing foreign referees even before the start of the playoffs,” the source confirmed.

“Of course, the decision will only be taken after discussions about individual games with the referees’ committee,” the source said, while making clear that the decision will not take into account the views of the teams.

“We are in touch with several football associations in Europe at this stage. Once they give us their approval, we can then start to announce the names of the foreign referees selected to officiate matches here.”


