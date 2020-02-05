February 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

French aircraft carrier ‘Charles de Gaulle’ sails through EEZ block 8

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
The French aircraft carrier ‘Charles de Gaulle’ on Tuesday sailed through Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ) block 8, close to the Turkish drill ship “Yavuz”.

According to CNA sources, the French aircraft carrier, escorted by six accompanying vessels, continued its course due west of EEZ block 8, off the coast.

On January 18, Turkey sent the Yavuz to block 8, which is licensed to the ENI – Total consortium for hydrocarbon exploration and exploitation activities.

Turkey does not recognise the Republic of Cyprus, an EU member state. In light of Turkey’s continued illegal drilling activities in the eastern Mediterranean, the EU expressed solidarity with Cyprus, regarding the respect of its sovereignty and sovereign rights in accordance with international law.

The block underlines that that delimitation of exclusive economic zones and continental shelf should be addressed through dialogue and negotiation in good faith, in full respect of international law and in accordance with the principle of good neighbourly relations.

On February 4, RELEX, the European Council’s Working Party of Foreign Relations Counsellors, reached an agreement to add two individuals to its sanctions list, in relation to Turkey’s illegal activities in Cyprus’ EEZ.


The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

