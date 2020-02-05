February 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Nicosia municipality shores up landmark Green Line cafe

By George Psyllides00
Photo: CNA

Nicosia municipality on Wednesday started work to shore up a building that used to house the Spitfire coffeeshop at Paphos Gate prior to the 1974 Turkish invasion, and clean the adjacent area, which skirts the ceasefire line in the old town of Nicosia.

Crews worked under the supervision of members of the UN peacekeeping force and at times under the watchful eye of the Turkish military. The municipality said the building is dangerous for the safety of pedestrians and vehicles using the road on a daily basis.

 

Photo: Christos Theodorides

