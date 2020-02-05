February 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Patients’ rights group slams HIO over decision to limit new-generation drugs

By Gina Agapiou00

The decision by the Health Insurance Organisation (HIO) to apply limited access to new-generation drugs for cardiovascular disease was condemned on Wednesday by the Cyprus Patients’ Association.

HIO recently decided to limit access to the new drugs under the health scheme Gesy for cardiovascular diseases without consulting scientists in the field, according to the association.

The association said it “supports all the logical actions concerning Gesy but will also protect patients’ rights from any bad decisions no matter who is taking them, and will fight for the right of the patients to receive the medication they need.”

It also said its representatives met with the HIO and asked them to inform doctors and patients before implementing such decisions.


Related posts

State primary teachers to meet on pension plan

Gina Agapiou

French aircraft carrier ‘Charles de Gaulle’ sails through EEZ block 8

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Thousands of students boycott classes over exam change

Gina Agapiou

Confusion over drug-testing policies on drivers

Nick Theodoulou

US official calls for end to provocative actions in East Med (Updated)

Source: Cyprus News Agency

CFA looking into having foreign refs for regular season fixtures

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign