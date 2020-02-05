February 5, 2020

Police warn drivers to avoid roads near Ha Potami dam due to danger of overflow

By Gina Agapiou00

Police warned drivers late Wednesday to avoid part of the Limassol-Paphos motorway due to a high possibility of overflow from a private dam.

The dam in Ha Potami village in Paphos is at high risk of overflowing and as a precaution, drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Officers are at the scene in case they need to temporarily close parts of the Limassol-Paphos motorway and the old Limassol-Paphos road.

The embarkment of the dam partially collapsed last year and similar warnings were issued by the local authorities. The agriculture minister said he gave directions to the private company to draft an action plan and monitor the issue.

In case of an emergency citizens can call 199 or 112.


