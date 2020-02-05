Say Hello to Emerald Yacht Cruises

Century Travel, the Only Cruise Specialists in Cyprus are delighted to welcome the Emerald Azzurra to Limassol for its inaugural cruise in 2021. The ship is already under construction in Vietnam and is due to set sail on 31st July 2021 from Limassol, Cyprus and she will sail to stunning ports and harbours throughout the Mediterranean and Red Sea including Nice, Venice, Santorini, Dubrovnik and Sharm el-Sheikh.
As the newest yacht of its class, the spacious suites on the 110 metre long Emerald Azzurra has been designed with a modern feel, ensuite bathrooms and all of the quality finishes expected of a world class super yacht. More than 88% of suites also feature a balcony, with these spacious suites starting at 28sqm.
Fine á la carte dinners and sumptuous breakfast and lunch buffets will be provided in the spacious Reflections Restaurant. Expect fresh, locally sourced produce, thoughtfully crafted by our expert chefs, with complimentary sommelier-paired wine, beer or soft drinks with lunch and dinner. In the true style of a super yacht, guests will have access to a special marina platform for a variety of activities, including paddleboards and snorkelling equipment. The yacht features three tenders and two zodiacs for shore landings in true super yacht style.
On shore, guests will enjoy included EmeraldPLUS cultural experiences, a range of included EmeraldACTIVE excursions, and have the opportunity to book DiscoverMORE optional excursions to tailor their cruise.
Achim Weber, Head of sales for Eastern Med and Middle East said ‘ We are delighted to be bringing the Emerald Azzurra to Cyprus for it’s inaugural cruise next summer. We know that there is a demand for luxury cruising from clients living on the island and we are confident working with Century Travel that we will have many guests join us to experience this incredible new yacht’
‘We are over the moon to have the inaugural cruise for this incredible ship in Limassol. We work hard to get as many cruise departures for our clients as possible and the launch of Emerald Yacht Cruises and some new itineraries is exciting for us. We love the fact there is a Christmas 2021 itinerary which I am sure will prove popular with those guests wanting a little luxury with no flying for Christmas next year! Said Vicky Lewis, Head of Operations for Century Travel.
Sailings on Emerald Azzurra (from 31st July 21 to 27th Dec 22) are now on sale through Century Travel www.centurycyprus.com Tel 70 000 970.