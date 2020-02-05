February 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

State primary teacher to meet on pension plan

By Gina Agapiou00

State’s primary school teachers will discuss the pension plan on Saturday, teachers’ unions announced on Wednesday.

The pension plan for all civil servants changed after the financial crisis, obliging all civil servants including teachers to pay pension contributions to the provident fund, which did not apply for civil servants employed before 2011.

Civil servant unions demand the implementation of a new pension plan and called for talks to discuss the issue during their meeting on January 10.

Teachers’ unions Oelmek and Oltek called all teachers who became permanent in state schools after October 1, 2011 and who do not benefit from the state’s pension plan, to participate in a meeting at 10am on Saturday in Oasis restaurant in Chirokitia in Larnaca.

During the meeting the unions will update teachers about the pension issue and take further decisions.

Teachers working on contract were also called to participate in the meeting.

Oelmek proposed a protest march to the finance ministry against the failure of the government to address the issue of public employees’ pension during a meeting with public sector unions at the beginning of last month.

But the unions decided to call for talks to discuss the issue of pensions instead.


