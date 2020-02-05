February 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Thousands of students boycott classes over exam change

By Gina Agapiou00
Thousands of high school students refused to attend classes on Wednesday after the education ministry rejected their multiple requests to ban the four-monthly exams.

The one-day absence from school was decided in a vote carried out by students’ group Psem on Monday in which 17,775 students took part. Reports suggested around 80 per cent of those who voted, abstained from classes on Wednesday.

The majority of the students agreed that the next measure against the new evaluation system implemented this year for first-grade lyceum students would be a full day’s abstention from classes.

The ministry’s “authoritarian attitude” was what lead students to abstain from classes, said Psem’s president Yiannis Lapithios on Wednesday.

“We’re fighting against the four-monthly exams for the last three years even before they were discussed and approved by parliament,” Lapithios said.

Lapithios said if the ministry keeps this “absolute” approach, they would proceed with further measures.

Secondary-school students who will undertake the exams the following years also abstained from classes on Wednesday.


