February 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus football

Top of the table clash ends goalless

By Staff Reporter00
Apoel and Anorthosis played out a 0-0 draw as their highly-anticipated match failed to deliver

The big game between Cyprus champions Apoel and leaders Anorthosis ended in a goalless stalemate at the GSP stadium in Nicosia on Wednesday night.

The result leaves the Famagusta side two points ahead of second-placed Omonia, with Apoel in third, five points off the top.

There was also a match in the last 16 of the Cyprus Cup, with Ethnikos Achnas beating Digenis Akritas 3-0 at home, for a 6-0 aggregate win.


