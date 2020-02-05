February 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Twenty days hardly enough to obtain required documents

By CM Reader's View00
Local mail may need 10 days to reach the intended recipient

“Upon notice, individuals will then have 20 days in which to file the required documents to prove they are still eligible for the benefit” ….

20 days is barely enough time, especially when the letter arrives through the post 10 days after it was issued, and it then takes multiple visits (often by people with life-long disabilities who shouldn’t have to prove anything more than once anyway) to banks, clinics and public offices to obtain the required documents.

COM

Law on GMI to be amended to stop beneficiaries being cut off

 


Related posts

Adam’s rib

CM Guest Columnist

A miserable state of affairs

CM Guest Columnist

Our View: President should leave state officials alone to solve problems

CM: Our View

European academic rankings does not justify students having a say in education matters

CM Reader's View

Our View: Education minister must take a firm stand against the lunacy of students

CM: Our View

Is the Cyprus judicial system beyond reproach?

CM Reader's View
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign