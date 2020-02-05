US assistant secretary of state calls for end to provocative actions in East Med

US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources, Francis Fannon called on all parties in the Eastern Mediterranean to refrain from provocative actions that could create more instability in the region.

Fannon was addressing a meeting of the 3+1 technical group in Nicosia, along with Cyprus’ Energy Minister, Yiorgos Lakkotrypis.

“This 3+1 construct is an important vehicle to facilitate that level of cooperation among states,” Fannon said.

He said, moreover, that energy resources are a catalyst for broader cooperation and that the United States remain committed at the highest level.

The 3+1 cooperation mechanism for energy matters was inaugurated during a summit in Jerusalem, in March last year, between the leaders of Cyprus, Greece and Israel, in the presence of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Last August in Athens, the energy ministers of Cyprus, Greece, and Israel and the US assistant secretary of state, identified several key areas of common interest and agreed to set up four specialised technical working groups.

As regards Cyprus’ offshore gas exploration activity, Fannon reiterated, “we support the Republic of Cyprus to develop its resources in its EEZ” the revenues of which could be used for both communities, in the context of an overall settlement.

The United States views energy development of the region as a means for broader political stability and prosperity, the US official said.

New energy trading relationships were unthinkable just a few years ago, he said, but now they were meaningful and are moving forward.

“Cyprus has an incredibly important role to play in this new energy corridor that is still developing throughout the region,” Fannon added.

Speaking of Wednesday’s inaugural session of the technical work group, the US Assistant Secretary said it allowed the US to make its own contribution to the discussion and share its own experience on responsible resource development that safeguards the environment.

The technical groups’ mandate is to highlight specific energy prospects and propose ways for their implementation in the areas of energy infrastructure, RES and energy storage, and cyber security for energy infrastructure, among others.

Wednesday’s meeting was about emergency preparedness and responses mechanisms for offshore oil and gas operations.

Lakkotrypis said Nicosia expects to extend its cooperation with the United States further to be able to implement the vision of Cyprus and that of other countries in the region.

“Cooperation among our three countries plus the US is very important,” Lakkotrypis said, noting that it shows the cooperation model all countries in the region ought to pursue to promote the interests of their people.

The Energy Minister also said that the rest of the technical work groups will convene soon.

The meeting was attended by officials from the foreign and energy ministries as well as experts from several government departments and services from Cyprus, Greece, Israel and the United States. Israel’s Ambassador to Cyprus and representatives from the Greek and US Embassies also took part.

Fannon is expected to go to Ankara and Cairo for contacts, after completing his visit to Cyprus on Thursday.



