February 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

We should not criticise children for wanting something better than is being offered

Photo: Christos Theodorides

Do you often blame the “customer or client” for the quality of the product or service they are sold?

It wasn’t these kids who set up the Cypriot education system. It was adults who apparently know better because they got a good education and are now passing on their wisdom.

What used to amaze me when I was teaching was the large number of adults (parents) who used to come and tell me how to do my job when their children were struggling.

Many children do very well out of the Cypriot education system, go to university and end up in great careers. Of course many don’t do as well but still end up in jobs they enjoy and lead happy and productive lives. Many also get nothing out of the education system and go on to make their way in the world usually regretting they didn’t study harder and trying to do more for their children.

What I’ve described is universal and not unique to Cyprus. Those countries at the top of the pile have education systems and career paths that motivate children to study. Again those systems were not designed by the children but by adults and the children responded accordingly.

We need to be careful not to jump on the bandwagon of criticising pupils because they want something better than we adults are offering them.

GE

‘Children’s rights violated when not allowed to vote for strike’


