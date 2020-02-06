February 6, 2020

Bar review: Kinky coffee bar, Paphos

Previously Kinky clothing store, this little gem of a venue in Paphos old town is now Kinky coffee bar and has transformed into a unique place to enjoy a drink or coffee.

Kinky is described by patrons, both locals and tourists, as “a great little bar” and a “great find”.

The venue has an unassuming frontage, but once found, it’s never forgotten. A few tables and stools outside are usually full and the interior is cosy, with stone walls and a substantial bar.

A glass frontage looks out over the busy street, and the interior of the old building is tastefully renovated with ample bar stools and other tables to perch at. Stone and wood are prevalent and the design is simple and snug.

The staff here are lovely and integral to the overall ‘feel’ and ambiance of the bar. The music played is mostly rock and adds to the ‘real bar’ spirit of the place. Clientele are encouraged to try all sorts of drinks that are served, including local tipples such as Zivania or imported beverages.

There is a good selection of beer on offer (around 40 to chose from) including Brewdog and Staropramen and numerous gins, vodkas and other alcoholic beverages. Traditional Cypriot coffee and frappe is also served. Staff are also a dab hand at cocktails, and the quality of the ingredients pack a punch in every sip.

Local snacks include delicious halloumi pie and other nibbles, and as the venue is open from early in the morning, locals are usually spotted at the tables outside enjoying a coffee and chat before they head off for the day.

The venue is also the home of live music and events here are popular and busy.

Kinky has a great positive vibe which draws people back time and again and is an enjoyable place to hang out.

If you’re looking for a fun experience and something different, where great hospitality is as important as the venue itself, then a visit to Kinky won’t disappoint.

 

Kinky Coffee Bar

Where: Thermopylon 84, Paphos

Contact: 99 023939


