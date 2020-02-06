February 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Campaign on unsafe carnival products to launch Friday

By Jonathan Shkurko00

With the carnival season just days away, the Consumer Protection Service will launch a safety campaign on fancy dress costumes and toys aimed at informing the public about the risks of certain products, especially as far as children are concerned.

The campaign will last for two weeks, from Friday to February 21, during which 80 outlets will be checked to locate unsafe products that might not comply with the regulations in place, the Consumer Protection Service said on Thursday.

In 2019, the European Commission’s Rapex service released a report informing people about carnival products that are dangerous for children, either due to their small size or because they might contain batteries.

The Consumer Protection Service has urged those in possession of such items to return them as soon as possible and inform the service.

Consumers can also file a complaint through the website www.consumer.gov.cy, which also features information on child safety and toys, or contact the service directly at 22-200930.

 


