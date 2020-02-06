February 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus near bottom of EU list of those working from home

By Annette Chrysostomou00
The percentage of those working from home was slightly higher during the crisis years of 2013 to 2016

Only 1.2 per cent of Cypriots work from home, one of the smallest shares of people in EU member states, Eurostat figures published on Thursday show.

The percentage is slightly higher than ten years ago, when it was 0.8 per cent, but lower than in the period from 2013 to 2016 – immediately following the crisis – when it hovered around 1.6 per cent.

The only countries in the EU which have a smaller share are Bulgaria and Romania with 0.3 and 0.4 per cent respectively.

In 2018, 5.2 per cent of working people aged 15 to 64 in the EU usually worked from home. This share has remained constant at around 5 per cent throughout the last decade.

With 14 per cent of employed people usually working from home in 2018, the Netherlands topped the list of EU member states, closely followed by Finland (13.3 per cent), Luxembourg (11 per cent) and Austria (10 per cent).

In the EU, the self-employed usually worked from home (18.5 per cent) more often than employees (3 per cent). This pattern was repeated in each member state.

The highest rates recorded were in Finland where more than 40 per cent of self-employed persons usually worked from home (46.4 per cent), the Netherlands (44.5 per cent) and Austria (43.6 per cent).

A slightly higher share of women usually worked from home (5.5 per cent) than men (5 per cent).

The share of those working from home increases with age. In the EU, just 1.8 per cent of 15 to 24-year-olds usually worked from home in 2018, compared to 5 per cent among 25 to 49 year-olds and 6.4 per cent among 50 to 64 year-olds. The highest share of 15 to 24-year-olds who usually worked from home was recorded in Luxembourg (8.7 per cent).


Related posts

Prosecution of former top police official suspended

George Psyllides

Campaign on unsafe carnival products to launch Friday

Jonathan Shkurko

Akinci calls for independence and freedom as he launches campaign

Annette Chrysostomou

Coldest weather of the winter on the way

Annette Chrysostomou

Man injured in ladder fall dies six days later

Annette Chrysostomou

Trees under threat from Larnaca quarry plans

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign