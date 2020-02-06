February 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Epic Valentine’s Day concert

By Eleni Philippou00

To celebrate February 14, telecommunications company Epic and Love FM have invited the beloved Greek singer Kostis Maraveyas for a love-filled concert at Strovolos Municipal Theatre. Basking in the romantic feeling appropriate to the day, the singer, who is widely popular in Greece and Cyprus, will perform several of his ballads and hit songs.

There are several ticket prices for the concert ranging from €20 to €30, yet there is also another way to attend the event. “Because love is made for two,” says the telecommunications company, “Epic offers five double invitations to the concert through a unique competition.”

To win, visit the Facebook page of Epic and comment on the relevant post, tagging the person you would like to take to the concert with you. The draw will be open until February 9. The Facebook post also includes a link with the competition terms and conditions, should you want to know more.

“Valentine’s day is all about love,” as we know – and so Epic offer part of the concert’s net proceeds to the Babies-Miracles Organisation, aiming to support the Neonatal and Premature Intensive Care Unit at Archbishop Makarios III Hospital in Nicosia.

Epic, for the uninitiated, recently took over MTN and is one of the largest telecommunications providers in Cyprus. It provides integrated mobile and fixed telephony, internet and pay-TV services, as well as specialised ICT solutions for businesses. In 2019 it implemented the biggest investment ever made for a super-fast network, with 10 times more capacity compared to the past. All this, and a Valentine’s Day concert too! Get connected, and feel the love with Kostis Maraveyas.

 

Kostis Maraveyas

Live performance by popular Greek singer. Organised by EPIC and Love FM. February 14. Strovolos Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €20-35


Related posts

Bar review: Kinky coffee bar, Paphos

Bejay Browne

Handmade art in the digital era

Eleni Philippou

Documenting and honouring The Doors

Eleni Philippou

Drama Festival travels all around Cyprus

Eleni Philippou

Lecture on Herbert Horatio Kitchener

Eleni Philippou

Japanese pianist at The Shoe Factory

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign